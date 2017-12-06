Crews respond to house fire in Southampton

Crews are on-scene of a house fire on Gunn Road in Southampton this morning.
Southampton police have closed off Gunn Road between Riverdale and Coleman Road at this time.
Western Mass News has a call out to the Southampton Fire Department for more information, and will update this story as the details unfold.
