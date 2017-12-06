Suspects in armed home invasion wanted by Chicopee police

Chicopee police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg during an armed home invasion that prompted school lock downs Wednesday morning.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News two masked suspects entered the home on 189 Montgomery Street around 10:45 a.m.

No other description of the suspects is available at this time. Wilk said the victim was taken to the hospital awake and conscious.

Authorities believe this incident was not random.

Barry Elementary, Belcher Elementary, Lambert-Lavoie Elementary, Bellamy Middle School, along with Chicopee Comprehensive High School ordered a shelter-in-place as a precaution while police were at the scene.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted, according to the City of Chicopee Facebook page.

Wilk noted that all students were safe, and classes resumed as normal and there will be no outside activities for the rest of the school day.

"This is still an active investigation, and based on information we currently have, and past experience, this is not believed to be a random act." said Wilk.

A K-9 Police dog was unable to track down the suspects.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.

