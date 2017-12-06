Gun found in child's stroller, 4 arrested on carjacking charges

(from left to right: Davidson Altimo, Talieke Ramsey, Dayne Bennett, and Lorenzo Vaughn)

The Hampden District Attorney's Office says a 1 year old child was home at the time they arrested several men on carjacking and weapons charges in Springfield.

According to the Hampden District Attorney's Office it all began in the early morning hours Wednesday when members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force spotted a Saab parked "awkwardly."

"(It was)...extending onto the middle of the street along with other suspicious activity in and around 114 Cambridge Street," explained James Leydon with the Hampden DA's Office.

Officers watched as several males hurried to the Saab.

"...one of the males looked to be concealing a firearm," noted Leydon.

After everyone got into the vehicle, it appeared that the driver struggled to get the car into gear.

"The car's engine could be heard revving loudly and the gears were grinding while the car was lurching forward and stalling. These actions were consistent with someone not knowing how to operate a standard transmission vehicle," explained Leydon.

The Saab ended up crashing into a fire hydrant and that's when everyone inside attempted to flee. This happened at the same time a police cruiser was arriving on scene.

"As officers pursued, they observed the back door 114 Cambridge Street slam shut. Officers knocked on the door and entered yelling "police"," Leydon said.

As police entered the residence, they allegedly recognized the men.

" ...several males who were present in the home were known to the officers as being associated with the Sycamore Street Gang," added Leydon.

The men were located throughout the home.

"The driver of the Saab was located in the kitchen area and later identified as Talieke Ramsey. Another male, later identified as Lorenzo Vaughn was secured coming up the stairs from the cellar. A third suspect was located in the home, later identified as Dayne Bennet and matched the description of the subject in the passenger seat of the Saab," Leydon reported.

After police obtained a search warrant, the Hampden DA's Office says several weapons were found, including one that was in a child's stroller.

"The search resulted in the discovery of: a 9mm Ruger loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, which was was located in a child's stroller. A 12 gauge H&R sawed off shot gun loaded with 1 round, five 12 gauge shotgun shells, six 9mm rounds, a plastic ammunition container with thirteen 9mm, and 46 .22 caliber rounds of ammunition were also discovered," Leydon confirmed with Western Mass News.

He says there was also a child present.

"A 1 year old child was present in the home during this incident, DCF has been notified."

The DA's Office says while the search warrant was being conducted, narcotics task force members learned from the Springfield Police Department that a Saab was reported missing earlier in the evening.

"...A 9-1-1 call was received reporting a car-jacking/armed robbery of a 1999 Saab, which was taken at gunpoint by several males brandishing firearms," Leydon said.

The DA's Office reports that one of the victim's did identify Ramsey, Bennet, and a third man, Davidson Altimo as the three individuals who had "brandished firearms and robbed them."

In all, 4 men were arrested and now face multiple charges. They are as follows:

- Talieke Ramsey, 20, of Springfield, Mass, on charges of: Armed Carjacking-Firearm, Armed Robbery-Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Without a License, Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card, of a High Capacity Feeding Device.

- Davidson Altimo, 21, Homeless, on charges of: Armed Carjacking-Firearm, Armed Robbery-Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Without a License, Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card, Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device.

- Dayne Bennett, 22, of Springfield Mass, on charges of: Armed Carjacking-Firearm, Armed Robbery-Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Without a License, Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card, Possession Class "D" Marijauna With Intent to Distribute, Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device

- Lorenzo Vaughn, 21, of Springfield, Mass, on charges of: Illegal Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, Possession of Ammunition ithout an FID

All 4 men were expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.