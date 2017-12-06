Signature deadline arrives for ballot question drives

BOSTON (AP) - Sponsors of several proposed ballot questions say they have met a key deadline in their bid to put the measures before Massachusetts voters next November.

Petitions bearing the certified signatures of at least 64,750 registered voters must be submitted to the secretary of state by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association said Wednesday it had delivered more than 100,000 signatures in support of a proposal that would require hospitals to adhere to strict nurse-to-patient staffing ratios.

An organization representing hospitals is opposing the measure.

The group Raise Up Massachusetts announced Tuesday it had turned in more than enough signatures on behalf of proposals to gradually raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour, and guarantee paid family leave for all workers in the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.