Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helps single father earn his college degree

A single dad of two in Springfield has been working hard to earn his college degree, but without his own computer, his goal is that much harder to achieve.

Thanks to the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad, and Western Mass News Reporter Brittany Murphy, Christmas is coming a little early to help him out.

Tammy Harrington asked the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad to help her fiancé, Frankie Rodriguez’s dream come true.

“We’ve been through fires, hurricanes, just recently with his mom in Florida, we had to go rescue her and she's good now. We're ok now.”

Frankie is a single father of two girls, ages 7 and 19, constantly putting others above himself, which is why finishing his college degree in psychology was put on the back burner.

With no tablet or computer to help him in his last year of school, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is going on a shopping spree to help Frankie further his education.

From shopping to hiding, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad snuck up on Frankie with the help of Tammy.

Between work and his family, Frankie relies on online courses. Tammy told Western Mass News he was accessing classes on his phone, but it wasn't working.

“I can’t go and stay there. I wish I could, but I can’t. Computers number one thing, and I’m working on that, but it’ll happen I guess,” said Frankie.

A new tablet is giving Frankie the push he needs to finish.

“Later on today I’m going to talk to the financial advisor and get things done! That’s my number one goal!”

And the surprises didn't end there.

The Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad gifted Frankie with a fifty-dollar gift card for iTunes and the app store.

“I want to teach kids they can lead instead of follow and do what they want and get what they want. Whatever they want to do they can become. It isn’t hard, you put your mind to it and do it, grab it and go for it!”

