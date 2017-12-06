Fire safety tips for homeowners with a wood stove

With a wood stove to blame for sparking a fire in Montgomery, fire officials are reminding homeowners to take precautions.

A brave and dedicated firefighter will not return home to his love ones.

Fire Chief Stephen Frye was killed while battling a fire that destroyed a Montgomery home.

“It was a wood stove that was connected to the chimney in the rear of the house,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.

Western Mass News spoke to Lieutenant Jason Houle from South Hadley Fire Department.

“This time of year, wood stoves, fire places are one of the leading causes of house fires.”

In fact, the National Fire Protection Association said that heating equipment misuse accounts for sixteen percent of all house fires.

“You want to make sure you have your chimney cleaned and inspected by a licensed contractor to make sure you don’t have creosote buildup from the year before.”

The leading factor to home heating fires was a failure to properly clean equipment, primarily chimneys.

Houle said homeowners should make an annual appointment.

“When you’re cleaning out your stove, you want to properly dispose of those ashes. Make sure you use a metal pail. Keep them away from the house.”

More than half of home heating fire deaths are ignited by leaving things that can burn too close to heating equipment.

In the event of a fire, you have less than 2 minutes to evacuate a home. Having a plan in place can save you that valuable time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.