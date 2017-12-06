MGM employees to begin training for casino in late February

Today, more than 30 prospective dealers, table games employees filled out applications for the new Massachusetts Casino Careers Training Institute.

This of course is all in preparation for the casino coming to Springfield.

It's all in a partnership between Springfield Technical Community College, Holyoke Community College and MGM Springfield.

Classes for the school will be run by the two schools and MGM Springfield in late February.

The students will be given training at a center in MGM's building at state and main streets.

MGM said the cost of the training will cost anywhere between 200 to 600 dollars, and MGM is giving the school equipment needed for the classes.

"We've committed to working with our community to make sure all residents of Springfield and residents throughout the region have an opportunity to go to school and learn how to become table games dealers," said Alex Dixon.

Classes will begin February 26 and continue through July of next year.

MGM plans to hire about 400 dealers and they hope 35 percent of those will be from the city of Springfield.

