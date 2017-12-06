Two Springfield police officers sent to hospital following foot chase

Springfield Police made a quick arrest tonight after responding to a call for shots being fired into a home on Park Road.

It was determined the shooter and intended target knew each other.

Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that police spotted the suspect's vehicle near Blunt Park, which is wen a brief chase ensued.

The suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to run away on foot.

Police caught him shortly after and also recovered a gun.

Two police officers were sent to the hospital with minor cuts from jumping over a fence.

