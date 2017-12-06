Social media threat made to a Sturbridge school prompts police presence

There will be a visible police presence at Tantasqua Jr High and High School tomorrow following a rumored threat of violence being circulated throughout social media.

The threat has been made to the high school and Principal Lucas of Tantasqua Regional High School reports that a number of concerned students and parents have contacted school administrators.

Sturbridge Police Department has been contacted by the school and an investigation has ensued this evening.

Sturbridge Police are in contact with all interested parties and remain in contact with school administration.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

