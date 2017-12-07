Sunny, seasonable day, Weekend snow?

This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 40's. With a clear sky and very little wind temperatures will fall off quickly this evening and by morning readings will be down into the teens in many spots.

Tomorrow will is looking chilly and dry as colder air continues to drain into New England so temperatures will average a few degrees cooler than today along with a few more clouds.

Meanwhile we continue to watch coastal moisture over the weekend. With the cold air in place and low pressure off shore we may see or first bout of wide spread snow Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The bulk of this storm will stay east a small accumulation is possible. Western Mass will be right on the western edge. Most likely we'll see some light snow with a coating to 2" possible. Eastern Mass (the Boston area) could see a few inches of accumulation with mainly rain for southeastern Mass and the Cape. This system will move out by Sunday morning but another weak impulse could bring us a few more flurries Sunday afternoon or night. The cold continues into Monday with a few more flurries possible.

On Tuesday, more moisture will be moving up the coast while energy dives in from the Great Lake States. These two features need to be watched closely as the ingredients for storm development will be there, the question is will they come together. How these two weather features evolve will determine if we see accumulating snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. It's still way to early to tell but certainly something we will be watching closely. Whether we get any snow or not it will turn windy and bitterly cold as these systems depart! The cold looks to stick around for quite a while too.

