Tracking potential snow for this weekend

Skies are clearing back out tonight and winds will lighten-so temperatures are dropping faster now. We get back into the lower and middle 20s overnight with a slight breeze.

Friday is going to be a quiet day for western Mass with more clouds rolling in throughout the day. With less sunshine on tap, our highs only make it into the middle and upper 30s.

For the weekend, we are tracking low pressure off the Carolina coast that will track northward. The track of this storm (like most coastal storms) will determine if we see measurable snow here in western Mass or if we miss the action and they get more snow out toward the Cape. Recent trends have been for more of a westerly track in this storm, which would bring the valley a few inches of snow.

Timing would be from Saturday afternoon out through Saturday night for accumulation. Temperatures look to stay in the lower 30s, so it’s looking like a fairly typical snow and not overly wet and heavy. East of 91 has a good chance at seeing 2-4” while west of 91 may only see an inch or two. In the Berkshires, a coasting to an inch is more likely due to the distance from the low-which will pass near the Cape. It is important to note that if the storm tracks farther east, then we could bust this forecast and end up with some snow showers and no accumulation-so stay tuned for forecast updates.

This storm will exit early Sunday, but we may still see snow showers or flurries as an upper level wave passes through. Our temperatures won’t warm much with highs near 40 Monday and any morning sunshine will be replaced by more clouds ahead of our next storm. A similar setup Tuesday to this weekend with energy diving into the Great Lakes and helping spawn a coastal low-which looks a bit more powerful. Again, we will have to watch this storm system’s track, which could be close enough for accumulating snow and some rain Tuesday into Wednesday followed by a shot of colder air.

