Chicopee firefighter to appear in court for armed robbery, drug charges

A Chicopee firefighter who police claim is responsible for a series of armed robberies in multiple cities will appear in court again.



Erik Henry worked at the fire department for nine years. On Thursday, he is set to return to Springfield District Court where he has not appeared since his arraignment.



Henry is charged with five counts of armed and masked robbery in Chicopee, along with multiple counts of drug possession.



Both Springfield and Holyoke police consider him a suspect in a pair of armed robberies in those cities; totaling seven in all.



Henry's latest spree happened on November 26 where police said he held up two locations within a matter of hours while wearing a mask.



The encounter at the Basics Plus Mini mart caught on security cameras shows just how dangerous Henry was capable of being.



The Chicopee Fire Chief refused to comment on the case itself but did say he was "stunned" by all of this and as are residents of Chicopee.



Some residents told Western Mass News they feel uneasy knowing someone who was supposed to be protecting the public was actually a danger to them.



Henry is currently being held in Ludlow without bail.

On Wednesday, Henry was supposed to appear in Chicopee District Court for a pre-trial hearing but did not show because he was sick.

