Alleged sexual assault at Glenbrook Middle in Longmeadow under investigation

In Longmeadow, police have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at Glenbrook Middle School.

“It distresses me to notify you that there was an alleged sexual assault, involving two students, that occurred at the conclusion of the school day at Glenbrook Middle School on Tuesday, December 5," said Longmeadow School Superintendent Dr. M. Martin O'Shea in a statement.

That statement was issued to parents and staff on Wednesday.

"As a parent, I would immediately want to investigate," said Marcia Kessler.

The alleged assault at Glenbrook Middle School is now under investigation by both the Longmeadow Police Department and Longmeadow Public School officials.

O'Shea noted in the letter that school administrators contacted the Longmeadow Police Department right away once the allegations surfaced.

Thus far, the investigation has yielded evidence indicating that his is a troubling, but isolated incident. The incident did not and has not disrupted Glenbrook's normal, safe, educational routines. We are deeply saddened by this serious incident and remain committed to ensuring the safety of students and staff. The district is investigating this incident thoroughly, while providing great care for anyone affected.

“The school department subsequently contacted us and we are working right now to do the investigation to determine what exactly had occurred," said Longmeadow Police Lt. Robert Stocks.



Parents told Western Mass News that it all comes back to education.



“It just makes me think that something’s missing at home and at school," said Donna Szwed.



Kessler added, "What I wish is that the education would get out there, education of what boundaries are.”

Longmeadow Police called this an isolated incident and assure parents their children remain safe in school.

“Right now, there’s no reason for parents or students to be alarmed. It’s one incident that’s occurred on the school grounds at this point," Stocks added.

In an updated statement Thursday, O'Shea said the district continues to investigate thoroughly and that "district administrators and staff are diligently working on preventative strategy and plan to reduce the chances that an incident like this could occur in the future.”

Szwed added, “Kids sometimes...they don’t want to say anything because they don’t want to get in trouble.”

