UMass to hold more meningitis vaccination clinics for students

UMass is holding more meningitis vaccine clinics for students who haven't been able to get the shot or need to get the second dose.

University Health Services will be holding more large clinics in their building starting next Wednesday.

Dr. George Corey, executive director of UHS, said in a letter to the campus community that they will continue to provide vaccinations throughout this semester, winter break, and the spring semester.

That means if you received your first dose at UHS before Thanksgiving break, you will be able to get for your second dose during one of the clinics being offered next week.

Corey noted to check the date you were vaccinated to make sure 28 days have gone by before getting the second dose.

Those additional clinics will be held in Room 302 of UHS on the following days and times

Wednesday, Dec. 13: 2 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

