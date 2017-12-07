First responders remember fallen Montgomery fire chief

The community of Montgomery is still trying to heal after the town's beloved fire chief died while fighting a house fire on Tuesday.

Chief Stephen Frye was the head of this small fire department for the last 17 years and a member for longer and from what we heard today, someone with that kind of dedication to this community will be surely missed

Fellow firemen spoke with Western Mass News about Chief Frye as a chief and as a friend.

"Family, great family man. At this time, it's a great loss to the community and him...we're just trying to pay him a great respect," said Huntington Police Chief Robert Garriepy.

Chief Frye served the people of Montgomery along side his son. He had a wife and adult daughter who also live in town.

Frye's fellow firemen said that he was a chief who liked to work, not just direct everybody else and was always the first to battle any blaze.

"He was out there in the trenches with everybody else and usually, a lot of the times, he was first in line where is a lot of chiefs are staying back and let everybody else go, but he was right up there in the mix with everybody," said volunteer firefighter Dan Flechsig.

Chief Frye put service above self and never put any fireman in a situation he wouldn't go in himself.

"Steve didn't care about money, he didn't care about recognition. Steve put all of us first. He wanted to make sure we were safe," said Montgomery Fire Lt. Steve Pitoniak.

Frye loved protecting the small town of Montgomery and the people within its borders.

"He died doing what he loved to do," Garriepy added.

There is one thing for sure - if he's listening, they all have the same thing to say

"Chief, I miss ya," Pitoniak noted.

Flechsig added, "I'm going to miss him a lot.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Frye. You can CLICK HERE for more information.

