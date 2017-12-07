Funeral arrangements set for fallen Montgomery fire chief

Funeral arrangements have been set for a local firefighter who died this week while fighting a house fire in Montgomery.

Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye, 59, responded late Tuesday night to a house fire on Southampton Road in Montgomery when, while on an initial attack line at the back of the home, he collapsed.

Aid was immediately provided from those on-scene.

Frye was transported to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield where he was pronounced dead.

Calling hours for Frye will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 10 at Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Broad Street in Westfield.

Frye's funeral will be held Monday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church on Holyoke Road in Westfield.

Burial will take place at Montgomery Cemetery in Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frye's honor to:

Montgomery Fire Department Association

159 Main Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.