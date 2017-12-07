Westfield Police searching for missing teen in need of medicatio - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Westfield Police searching for missing teen in need of medication

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Westfield Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old male.

Cameron Davis has been reported missing for four days and is need of his medication.

Police describe him to be 5'5", skinny, with brown hair,blue eyes and is usually wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

He was reported missing in Chicopee but is believed to be in Westfield.

Please contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 with any information.

