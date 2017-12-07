Conservative speaker host speech at Mt. Holyoke following Hampshire College cancelling

24 hours after Hampshire College canceled a controversial speaker on campus, she took the stage tonight at Mt. Holyoke College.

Antonia Okafor is known for her conservative viewpoints and advocating for allowing guns on college campuses.

Okafor wasted no time addressing what she called the "elephant in the room," about how her speech was cancelled at Hampshire College.

But while she was speaking, a counter discussion was happening across campus.

As part of her nationwide tour across college campuses, Antonia Okafor is in western Mass speaking about the second amendment and advocating for guns on college campuses.

She was invited to Mt. Holyoke by the college’s republican group.

"I invited Antonia, because we haven't had a conservative speaker in more than four years at Mt. Holyoke, so I thought it was really important to bring a different perspective to campus," said Kassy Dillon.

Okafor was at Mt. Holyoke Thursday night nearly 24 hours after the same speech was cancelled at Hampshire college on Wednesday.

College officials said that the proper paperwork wasn’t filled out and it was not because of Antonia Okafor.

But Okafor claims the school cancelled because her talk was too controversial for college students to hear.

"I really think this is their way of trying to restrict conservative speakers and those who have viewpoints that are vastly different than their own or their students," said Okafor.

"I want to empower women that's what I'm really here for. It's in a way different than what most people have heard of when they think about feminism."

Hampshire College told Western Mass News that the college values academic freedom and any ideas that may be controversial saying:

"The college did not follow its own procedures in sufficiently reviewing the application before we approved it. We take responsibility for that mistake."

While Mt. Holyoke allowed Okafor to speak on campus, students who didn't believe in Okafor's narrative met at the same time.

The group didn't want any cameras.

"We don't agree with her message and the way that she uses her rhetoric, specifically a lot of the things she's put on her social media and things like that. It's just not the way we go about things and not the way we are interpreting empowerment," said Shannon Seigal.

Okafor's talk comes a week after conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich spoke at University of Connecticut where it got violent.

A woman in the audience took the hard copy of his speech from the podium and Wintrich retaliated.

He was charged with "breach of peace."

