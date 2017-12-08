First plowable snow likely on Saturday

Our first round of measurable snow of the season is on the way for Saturday and Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued for all of western Mass. A Winter Weather Advisory means snow will accumulate to several inches in our area, leading to dangerous travel conditions for Saturday afternoon and evening. In this case, we aren't expecting power outages since the snow won't be overly heavy and wet, but roads will likely become snow-covered and slushy through the evening and icy in spots overnight through Sunday morning.



Tonight, we remain cold and dry under a cloudy sky. Temperatures fall into the 20s for most and will stay there through Saturday morning as snow moves in from the south.

Snow begins Saturday morning and will overspread our area quickly. Snow will be at its heaviest during the afternoon and early evening, then will taper off to spotty snow showers Saturday night. A total accumulation of 3-5" is expected for the valley with a lower 1-3" more likely through central and northern Berkshire County as well as NW Franklin and Hampshire Counties. Temperatures Saturday will only rise into the low 30s, so this won't be a heavy, wet snow for us. Expect hazardous travel conditions much of the day Saturday!

Central and eastern Mass will see more snow and it will be more of a heavy, wet snow farther east-so Winter Storm Warnings have been issued there. Roughly 4-7" are expected through Worcester county, northern RI, eastern CT and eastern/northeastern Mass.



Breezy and cold for Sunday behind our storm system with highs in the middle 30s and some breaks of sunshine. Monday will begin cold with a few flurries possible and we keep clouds around much of the day in advance of our next storm system.



We are watching for a potential Nor'easter for next week-more specifically Tuesday. Snow is possible Monday night through Tuesday morning, which could impact work and school commutes. A lot of uncertainty exists at this point, but rain may come into the mix with this storm system, if it does stay close enough to the coast to bring precip to western Mass. Stay tuned for updates. Cold and wind to follow this storm system with high temperatures in the 20s and wind chills possibly falling below 0 for the 2nd half of the week!

