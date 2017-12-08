Up to 6 Inches of Snow from our 1st Storm of the Season

Our 1st snow of the season is coming to an end tonight as accumulating snow tapers off before midnight. Overall, we saw a moderate snowfall with many locations checking in at 4-6 inches!

Snow totals:

Springfield: 5.5"

East Longmeadow: 6"

Ludlow: 5.3"

Wales: 5"

Ware: 4.5"

Lenox: 6.5"

Heath: 3.4"

Westfield: 5.3"

Agawam: 5.6"

S. Deerfield: 3"

Orange: 5"

A few snow showers and flurries may linger through Sunday morning, but little to no additional accumulation is expected. Wind remains light to calm through dawn with temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 20s.

Sunday will begin mostly cloudy, but clouds will be gradually decreasing throughout the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle 30s, but it will feel colder with a west wind at 5-15mph and gusts to 25mph. Some snow melt is possible throughout the day and temperatures will fall to around 20 by Monday morning, so black ice will be a concern!

Our cold, unsettled weather pattern continues for next week. We begin dry and chilly Monday, but our next storm system will bring increasing clouds. Late Monday night through Tuesday morning, a Clipper will pass to our north, bringing a period of light snow to western Mass. Right now, about 1-3 inches is looking most likely, which will impact the Tuesday AM commute and bring potential school delays.

An Arctic cold front comes through Tuesday evening with a snow shower or two and a brings a big shot of cold for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be a developing coastal low Tuesday night into Wednesday, but forecast trends continue to keep it out to sea for now. Cold and wind chill will be the big issue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits. Wind chills may hit 0 and below as some very gusty conditions kick in. Temps moderate a bit to end the week, but there is a slight chance for another round of light snow-stay tuned.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.