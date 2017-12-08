Member of 104th Fighter Wing arrested in Chicopee

A member of Barnes Air National Guard Base has been arrested.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Saturday, November 18, detectives began an investigation after a disk containing pictures was turned in to their department.

"These disks showed several explicit photos of females who were recorded without their knowledge. These photos appeared to be from a residence in Chicopee as well as locker rooms at the Barnes Air Base in Westfield," Wilk explained.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that those recordings tool place "over the course of several years."

Investigators were able to identify and talk with the victims pictured on the disks and as a result, an arrest warrant was applied for and granted for 35-year-old Jason Venne of Chicopee.

A search warrant was also granted and executed on Venne's home.

"Seized during the investigation were several compact discs containing various videos of female victims in the state of undress, as well as, a lap top computer he utilized," Leydon added.

Venne was arrested outside Barnes this morning on several charges including 10 counts of secret video or electronic surveillance of nudity or partial nudity, 10 counts of unlawful or secret recording, two counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of posing or exhibiting a child in a state of nudity.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash at Venne's arraignment Friday in Chicopee District Court.

Col. James Suhr, commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, said in a statement:

"Jason Venne has been a member of the 104th Fighter Wing since 2002. We were made aware that he was under investigation by the Chicopee Police department in late November and have been fully cooperating since that time. We take these charges very seriously and are taking the appropriate actions."

Wilk noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

