Former Mass. state senator arrested after federal indictment

BOSTON (AP) -- The Latest on the indictment of former Massachusetts state Sen. Brian Joyce (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Former Massachusetts state Sen. Brian Joyce is scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester to face charges that he used his office for personal gain.

Court documents released Friday allege the Milton Democrat schemed to defraud the state by accepting "a stream of concealed bribes and kickbacks from private individuals," in exchange for official actions. The 104-page indictment includes charges of racketeering, extortion and money laundering.

Joyce is expected to face an initial court appearance later Friday.

Joyce's lawyer, Howard Cooper, said in an email to The Associated Press that he is still reviewing the charges.

Joyce, who had served as assistant majority leader announced last year that he would not seek re-election to the Senate. He had represented his district since 1998.

10:05 a.m.

Joyce was arrested and is expected to face an initial court appearance later in the day.

Joyce's law office in Canton was raided by the FBI in February 2016 in what was then described as an ongoing federal investigation. He later announced he would not seek re-election after serving in the Senate since 1998.

Joyce's attorney, Howard Cooper, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

8:38 a.m.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston said Friday that Joyce, a Democrat from Milton, has been charged in a federal indictment, but provided no further details.

Joyce's law office in Canton was raided by the FBI in February 2016 in what was then described as "court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation." His lawyer said at the time that Joyce was cooperating and believed he had done nothing wrong.

Joyce later announced he would not seek re-election.

Then Senate-President Stan Rosenberg had previously asked the state Ethics Commission to review Joyce's conduct after The Boston Globe reported on potential conflicts of interest focusing on whether he used his position to boost his law practice.

