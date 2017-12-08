Local communities prepare for area's first measurable snow storm

Cities and towns across western Massachusetts are preparing for the snow.

Local road crews have been very busy today preparing for the first significant snowfall of the season.

Springfield and Chicopee have both declared parking bans to begin Saturday morning to clear the streets, so trucks can put down salt and plow.

The salt shed at the Springfield DPW is stocked to the brim with a new kind of salt that will be used with another during tomorrow's storm.

We spoke with Chris Cignoli, head of Springfield's DPW. who said that this year, they've revamped some of the routes for clearing the city from 20 larger sections into 16. He said that that will allow for some plow drivers to be able to be more free to address any problem areas during tomorrow's storm.

Cignoli told Western Mass News that they will also be assessing the storm in terms of how much or when they will salt.

While it is likely frustrating to many that this storm is taking place on a weekend, the timing does help in terms of staffing at the DPW.

Cignoli said that drivers that would be collecting trash or recyclables can be put on snow duty. They'll also join approximately 150 contractors that work alongside the DPW to clear the streets.

The department also is asking that you take note of the parking ban, which in Springfield begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"We made some adjustments this year in the past. We have had 20. We changed it to 16, made them bigger. It won't take longer, but we made it more efficient for certain neighborhoods," Cignoli added.

If having a clear street is enough of an incentive to move your car, Springfield Police will be out ticketing and towing and that ticket will cost you $50.

