Holyoke intersection closed following crash involving scooter

One person has been taken to an area hospital following a crash in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy said that around 11:15 a.m. Friday, a scooter was involved in a crash near the intersection of Hitchcock Street and Northampton Street (Route 5).  

The scooter operator was taken to Baystate Medical Center.  That person's condition is not immediately known.

A reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The intersection of Hitchcock Street and Northampton Street (Route 5) will be closed for several hours.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

