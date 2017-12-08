Holyoke intersection closed following crash involving scooter

One person has been taken to an area hospital following a crash in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy said that around 11:15 a.m. Friday, a scooter was involved in a crash near the intersection of Hitchcock Street and Northampton Street (Route 5).

The scooter operator was taken to Baystate Medical Center. That person's condition is not immediately known.

A reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The intersection of Hitchcock Street and Northampton Street (Route 5) will be closed for several hours.

