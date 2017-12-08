Some local post offices offering extended hours to help with holiday rush

As the rush to get those holiday packages to their destinations nears, the United States Postal Service is extending hours at several local post offices to help meet demand.

"The U.S. Postal Service will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season, including 850 million packages. That is more than a 10 percent increase compared to last year’s holiday mailing season," the agency said in a statement released Friday.

The USPS said that the Springfield post office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 16. The agency noted that provides an extra two hours for customers to buy stamps, pick up and ship packages, or apply for a passport.

In addition, four area post offices will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 17:

Amherst

Easthampton

East Longmeadow

Pittsfield

"We take great pride in our holiday readiness and preparation and continue to meet the peak holiday demand. We have planned for this holiday season all year long and have flexed our network and expanded delivery hours to accommodate increased volume," the USPS added.

