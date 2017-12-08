One week left to donate to Toys for Tots

It is crunch time for the Toys for Tots campaign. There is one week left to make a donation to help local children in need.

This year, a record number of western Massachusetts families have applied for help.

With one week left, it is going to take an army of volunteers, including corporate donors, to make holiday wishes come true this year.

Marines from Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee made the trip to LEGO in Enfield Friday to do a little shopping.

LEGO employees even jumped in to help.

Without corporate sponsors like LEGO, the Marines told Western Mass News that the local Toys for Tots program would struggle.

"It's just really good to have a company that will come in here and support the program, letting us shop in their company store for employees and get discounts which ultimately lets us buy more toys for the children across the area," said Chief Warrant Officer Michael Piers.

For every item that goes into a shopping bag, LEGO gives the Marines a deep discount, even on the most popular items this holiday season.

"That's why we're here at LEGO, because everybody loves building blocks. You have the Star Wars, you have the other different LEGO sets that brings me back to my childhood, like a kid in a candy store," said Marine Sgt. Eric Morin.

With one week left until the finish line and a record number of families asking for help, this shopping spree comes at a critical time.

These Marines often donate hours of their own time to make sure local children in need have toys under the tree Christmas morning.

Western Mass News is a proud Toys for Tots sponsor once again this year.

CLICK HERE to learn more on how you can help and drop-off times.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.