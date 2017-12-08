Residents rush to clear fall leaves before Saturday's snowfall

There are many yards across western Massachusetts with leaves still on them and Friday, there was a rush to get the leaves off the grass before the snow tomorrow.

A local sweeping service in Agawam said that there are things you can be doing right now.

It was a busy Friday morning for Curtis Carter as he raked the leaves off his front lawn.

"A couple of years ago, we got caught and it made it a mess when you try to use your snow blower. They get caught up in snowblower," Carter said.

Carter saw the forecast and knew time was ticking.

"No, I'm not looking forward to it at all...looking forward to the snow, just not the mess," Carter explained.

This year, the First Warning Weather team said the leaves on the trees have stayed on longer. Normally by now, the trees are bare.

"Leading into tomorrow, we are still going to have the trees with the leaves on them, but fortunately, the snow isn't going to be the type of snow that causes power outages," said First Warning Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff.

As people brace for the first snowfall of the season, James Ricco with J.R. Sweeping Service in Agawam told Western Mass News that , if you still have leaves in your yard, "definitely want to get it up as soon as possible, if you can before the snow starts. Hopefully the snow will melt, it won't be too much, and then try to get them off."

Leaves left on grass can cause mold problems, but it's best to get the leaves off the grass before the first snowfall.

"If you can blow them into the woods, you have woods near you, that's fine. If you have a smaller yard, a rake, if it's wet, it's going to be easier with a rake," Ricco explained.

This year, the oak trees are holding onto the leaves the longest and we are seeing snow a bit later this year than in previous years.

