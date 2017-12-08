Suspect accused of killing Lisa Ziegert indicted for murder

The man accused of murdering Lisa Ziegert of Agawam over two decades ago has been indicted by a grand jury.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that that indictment against Gary Schara was handed up Friday afternoon on charges including murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping.

Ziegert, 24, disappeared on April 15, 1992 while working a second job at an Agawam card shop. Four days later, her body was found in a wooded area off of Suffield Street in Agawam, about four miles from the shop.

Over the next 25 years, local, state, and federal investigators worked to try and determine who killed Ziegert.

On September 16, 2017, Schara was arrested after being located at a Connecticut medical facility. He was returned to Massachusetts and arraigned in Westfield District Court on charges including murder, aggravated rape, and kidnapping.

“With this significant step in the legal process we are one step closer to obtaining justice for Lisa, her family, and her friends. I would like to thank the Ziegert family for their continued steadfast patience and support. My thoughts remain with Lisa’s family, as they remember Lisa during this process," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.

Following the indictments, Schara's case will now be heard in Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.