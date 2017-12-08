Local mechanics busy as drivers prepare for weekend storm

Mechanics have been buzzing all over the valley today, with many drivers looking to add snow tires before the flakes fly.

It certainly was a busy day for folks at Wilbraham Tire because people who might have waited for their car to be ready for winter weather are staring down a snow storm tomorrow.

Before the snow flies is a good time to take a look at your car or truck and check that things are working properly.

Experts also say if you're not too car savvy to bring yours by a mechanic for a professional opinion.

The easiest way to tell if your tires are worn is to place a penny head first into several tread grooves across the tire.

If you always see the top of Lincoln's head, your treads are shallow and worn. If this is the case, your tires need to be replaced.

If part of Lincoln's head is always covered by the tread, you have more than 2/32 of an inch of tread depth remaining and are likely in the clear.

Either way, the best advice from those at the shop today: take it slow on the roads tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.