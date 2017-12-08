Fallen Montgomery chief returns to fire station one last time

A fallen hero returned home for the last time.

Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye died battling a house fire on Tuesday and today, his body was brought to the station so family and fellow firefighters could pay tribute.

It was one final trip to the fire station and Chief Frye was brought home.

"That's what Steve would have wanted. This is all of our home away from home. We had a lot of good times here. Steve was instrumental in all of that. He really was, so it was touching to have him back home," said Montgomery Fire Lt. Steve Pitoniak.

Chief Frye collapsed while battling a house fire on Tuesday night. He later was pronounced dead.

The entire town of Montgomery is mourning along side the fire department. It's the town he died to protect.

Today with a salute to their fallen brother, the Montgomery Fire Department paid their respects.

"For me, personally seeing Chief Frye's family was special to me and the other brothers as well," Pitoniak explained.

It was a tribute to a remarkable man they miss so dearly before he is taken to be laid to rest.

Calling hours for Frye are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Firtion-Adams Funeral Home in Westfield

Frye's funeral is Monday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church on Holyoke Road in Westfield.

Burial will follow at Montgomery Cemetery.

