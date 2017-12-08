Shovels and salt fly off store shelves ahead of Saturday's storm - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Shovels and salt fly off store shelves ahead of Saturday's storm

By Mary Cate Mannion
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

With snow in the forecast, preparations have included stops to the store for last minute supplies.

Some may be doing what's sometimes called the 'french toast forecast' of running to the supermarket tonight to grab eggs, milk, and bread before tomorrow's storm.

The same mentality of stocking up could be seen at hardware stores in our area. 

We stopped by Rocky's Ace Hardware in Springfield where it was all about anything that started with an 's' -  spark plugs, snow blowers, shovels, and of course, salt. 

One of the managers told Western Mass News that it's been a busy day for them as many waited for until the last minute to stock up on supplies.

"We sold almost $1,500 worth of salt just this morning and it's still early.  We are looking to sell more.  Rain or shine, snow or ice, we will be open," said Mitchell Johnson.

It's also a good time if you don't already have one if you're running errands tonight to put together a winter road kit with things including

  • First aid kit 
  • Aluminum flashlight with batteries 
  • Jumper cables 
  • Tool kit 
  • Orange safety vest
  • Duct tape 
  • Tire pressure gauge 
  • Paper towels 
  • Bottled water 
  • Energy bars/snacks 
  • Shovel
  • Ice scraper 

Those items could be helpful in the event of a breakdown or other issue in the coming winter storms 

