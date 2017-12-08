Senior living facility receives two new snowblowers before winter storm

A special delivery just in time to a Springfield senior independent living facility after it was left with no way to clear out from tomorrow’s snowstorm.

The snowblowers they were supposed to use sit locked up waiting for repairs at an Agawam company which abruptly closed.

Two brand new snowblowers were delivered to the Independence and Costello House in Springfield, a 216 unit residence for seniors, most with disabilities.

The snowblowers they need to use after a snow storm are inside Allen Lawnmower, but they can't get them, because the company shut its doors and didn't let anyone know.

The independent living facility was scrambling until now.

"I am beyond happy. I feel like a kid on Christmas morning, which was perfect timing," said Janet Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told Western Mass News that the store closed about two weeks ago without warning, leaving Janet scrambling to find a way to clear a path for the residents at the facility.

"It was a pleasant surprise to hear that when I got the call this morning, so yeah, my cheeks are going to hurt because we are very happy."

Word of the dilemma got back to Ariens, a snowblower manufacturer who talked to Marty Jagadowski.

He sells and repairs snowblowers out his shop, Taplin Yard, Pump and Power in West Springfield.

The two snowblowers were donated by Ariens.

"Well, it's nice. It’s Christmas. We are helping some people out and you hate to hear somebody got stuck like that, so that's what we're all about," said Jagadowski.

"We saw the piece that you ran a few weeks back and just felt bad. These people need to be able to maneuver and get on buses and stuff and they need snowblowers to clean the sidewalk," said Joe Ranca, District Manager of Arien’s company.

The Independence and Costello House welcomes the first snowfall of the season, giving a simpler meaning to the phrase, it’s the little things in life.

Western Mass News has reached out to the owner of Allen Lawnmower, but as of this broadcast have not heard back.

The owner of F.C. Taplin is in the process of buying the Allen Lawnmower building, but he said legally it’s not his yet.

While he would like to, he said he can't yet release any of the snowblowers inside.

Meantime, the senior facility is going to keep those snowblowers until they are able to get their other ones back from Allen Lawnmower.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.