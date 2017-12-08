Impact of snow storm on holiday shopping

With Christmas a little more than two weeks away, tomorrow's snow is threatening to put a damper on shopping plans.

Holyoke Mall is buzzing with shoppers trying to get everything checked off their list, especially before tomorrow, when that snow storm is expected to hit.

We’re seeing long lines and heavy traffic at several stores today.

Kris Castine has been shopping all day, looking for gifts to buy her family.

She told Western Mass News she wanted to get her shopping in as early as possible to beat the last minute rush and colder temps.

“Come early, get it done before the bad weather comes. I don’t like the snow not looking forward to it and we got a beautiful day today.”

Consumers are expected to spend an average of 967 dollars this holiday shopping season.

That's according to this year's annual survey by Prosper Insights and analytics for the National Retail Federation.

It's nearly a three and a half percent jump from last year.

And if you can’t make it to the store, you may want to shop online. Many companies are offering deals, such as free shipping for the holidays.

