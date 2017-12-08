Chicopee Police search for missing woman

Chicopee Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old female.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that Elisabith Harvey has been missing since 11am today.

She was last seen wearing black leather jacket, black shirt and ripped jeans. She is 5'7", 150lbs.

Her hair is half shaved and possibly red, combed over.

If you've seen her or know her whereabouts please contact Chicopee Police at (413)594-1740.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.