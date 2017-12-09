Preparing for snowfall, what you should have before you head out

The weather outside will soon be frightful and many residents have already started preparing for winter’s first big blast of the year.

From buying shovels, to prepping snowblowers and cars. The people of western Mass. are getting ready to take this storm on.

And as with any storm, snow will have to be removed and crews will be out in full force to clear the roadways today and most likely into tonight.

But even though the roads may be ready for drivers, drivers may not be ready for the roads.

And some of the nation's top travel experts are reminding people that before they hit the road.

Here's what you should have, just in case:

- A fully stocked first aid kit.

- An aluminum flashlight with batteries

- Jumper cables,

- A basic tool kit

- Orange or reflective vest.

It also doesn't hurt to have a roll of duct tape, a tire pressure gage, paper towels, bottled water, energy bars/snacks, a spare shovel and an ice scraper.

And if you aren't leaving home, you'll still probably need to dig yourself out depending on how much snow we get.

At Rocky's in Springfield...folks have been buying snow supplies fast and furiously...and if you're still under prepared the good news is...they'll be open for you to stock up.

"We sold almost $1500 worth of salt just this morning and it's still early we are looking to sell more. Rain or shine snow or ice we will be open," says Mitchell Johnson, manager of Rocky’s Hardware.

And of course the big thing today is take it slow...the MassDOT is advising drivers to minimize travel plans today and if you don't need to be out here, don't be.

