Mass Pike speed reduced to 40 mph during snow storm

The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 mph during this snow storm we're having.

This is from the New York border on I-90, to Worcester County.

The MassDOT made the announcement just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

"#MAtraffic Alert: 40 MPH speed limit now on I-90 from NY (exit 1) to Millbury (exit 11). #MAsnow," the MassDOT said on their Twitter page.

Nearly 800 snow crews are out clearing and treating the roads which are wet with slush and snow covered.

"Travel with caution," the MassDOT says.

Check out the 'Western Mass News Traffic map' anytime for current conditions...just click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.