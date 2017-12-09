Mass Pike speed returns to normal following snow storm

The MassDOT says speed limits on the Mass Pike are back to normal following yesterday's snowstorm.

Speed limits were reduced Saturday on the Mass Pike to 40 mph because of the winter weather.

This was from the New York border on I-90, to Worcester County.

The MassDOT made the announcement just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

"#MAtraffic Alert: 40 MPH speed limit now on I-90 from NY (exit 1) to Millbury (exit 11). #MAsnow," the MassDOT said on their Twitter page.

At the time nearly 800 snow crews were out clearing and treating the roads which were wet with slush and snow covered.

By Sunday morning the MassDOT was reporting that speed limits on the Pike were back to normal. This was just after 7 a.m.

For a look at the current traffic conditions check out the 'Western Mass News Traffic map' anytime. It's available 24/7 online and in the app!

