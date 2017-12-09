Snow storm causing multiple accidents on the roadways

Slick conditions on the roadways right now. Police are reporting multiple accidents due to the snowy weather.

State Police say the deteriorating weather conditions have let to numerous crashes.

"Due to deteriorating weather conditions, poor visibility and numerous crashes and spin outs the speed has been reduced to 40MPH on the MassPike from X 1 # NewYork border to X11 in # Milbury," State Police reported at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield Police Officer Kalin told Western Mass News just before 2 p.m. that the slush is starting to build up on the roads. So far, they've had a couple of accidents, luckily they were both "minor."

Over in Amherst, Fire Chief Tim Nelson tells us they've had a couple of "fender benders" but none have been serious so far.

Road conditions are expected to worsen as the day wears on though. Stay off the roads if you can, but if you do need to head out in this weather, take it slow police advise.

Here's what the Orange Police Department suggests:

