Section of River Rd. in Agawam closed after car crashed into pole

Agawam Police have closed off a section of River Road after a car crashed into a utility pole Saturday evening.

Lt. Blanchette told Western Mass News the accident happened in the area of 651 River Road around 3:45 p.m.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Lt. Blanchette added they're waiting on Eversource crews to come and fix the damaged pole.

The area may be closed for several hours while crews make repairs, Lt. Blanchette said.

Local authorities are urging drivers to stay off the roads as conditions are expected to get worse as the day goes on.

You can also check out the 'Western Mass News Traffic' map anytime, before you head out the door.

Western Mass News will bring you the latest weather and traffic conditions starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.