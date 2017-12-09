Mass. DOT and DPW crews work diligently to clear roadways

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and local DPW crews are working diligently to clear the roads Saturday night.

Snow has been piling up across the Pioneer Valley with and additional 1 to 2 inches expected to accumulate until 10 p.m.

While many have hunkered-down as the storm rolls through, others braved the snow and took on the rough roads.

There have been a number of accidents reported throughout western Massachusetts.

"Some of these people get out here and think that its the Indy 500, and their insurance bill will go up," said Springfield resident, Ronny Williams.

As of 6 p.m. The Mass. DOT said they have 1,885 pieces of snow fighting equipment deployed across the state that will work into the overnight hours.

#MAtraffic: 1,885 #MAsnow crews plowing, treating state roadways now. Pavements wet to slush, snow-covered. Use caution, give plows room to work. #DontCrowdThePlow — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 9, 2017

Many towns and cities have issued parking bans this evening so crews have an easier way to plow through the snow.

On the Mass. Pike the speed limit has been reduced to 40 mph due to the slippery and hazardous road conditions.

"You have to be very, very careful, [and] cautious. The roads are very, very slippery, even with a 4x4," said Springfield resident Wassim Elkadri.

The Mass. DOT offers these safety tips for driving in winter weather conditions:

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights, even the hood and roof, before driving, (start with the tailpipe).

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Remember that the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.

Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly. It takes more time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Bridge decks freeze first. Due to the difference in the exposure to air, the surface condition can be worse on a bridge than on the approach road.

Exit ramps are an even greater challenge during the winter since they may have received less anti-icing material than the main line.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows – stay back at least 200 feet and don’t pass on the right.

Seat belts should be worn at all times – it’s the law.

Most importantly please remember to slow down.

For your local forecast and traffic conditions, be sure to tune in to Western Mass News tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.