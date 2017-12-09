Springfield to issue new fines for residents plowing snow into city streets

New changes are coming to the city of Springfield this winter season when it comes to removing snow from your property.

Soon, new rules will be put in place regarding snow removal ordinances in the city.



In two weeks time it will cost $50 if you don't move your car when a parking ban is in effect for Springfield.

Before there was some leeway in the amount, or the type of ticket, but that isn't the case after this ordinance change.



Chris Cignoli, the Director of Springfield's DPW said along with the ticketing changes, the department will soon have the authority to issue fines for those who push snow onto plowed streets.



"It's extremely disheartening when we plow Boston Road and everyone decides to plow their stuff into the street," said Cignoli.



In the past, fines were issued by code enforcement officers.

The fines for the first offense will now be $100, second offense $200, and the third offense will be $300.



Cignoli told Western Mass News he isn't targeting the homeowner with the snowblower, just those who place the snow in the street.

He noted that residents will be allowed a certain amount of days to remove the snow off the street before the city issues a second offense.

