Navy says it will deploy team to recover fallen sailors, including Dalton native

The US Navy says it will deploy a team to the Phillipine Sea where a transport aircraft crashed last month killing 3 sailors, one who grew up in the Berkshires.

The aircraft was traveling to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed the day before Thanksgiving.

At the time, leaders of the Navy praised Lt. Steven Combs Jr. who grew up in Dalton, Mass. and was behind the controls. They called his actions heroic in landing the craft in such a way that 8 other sailors were able to be rescued.

The goal of the salvage team is to find the aircraft's emergency location signal, if they can find that the Navy says they will deploy additional assets to recover the plane and the fallen sailors.

