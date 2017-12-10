Clear snow off sidewalks or you could possibly face a fine

Now that the snow has stopped falling the clock is ticking for snow removal in cities and towns across western Mass.

Many like Springfield, Chicopee, and Greenfield require residents and tenants to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a storm.

The fine for Springfield residents is $50.

While you have that shovel or snowblower out it's also a good time to shovel out fire hydrants in case of an emergency.

