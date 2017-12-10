5-Alarm fire destroys Sandisfield Highway Department

A 5-Alarm fire destroyed the Sandisfield Highway Department on Silverbrook Road Sunday morning as well as 4 trucks.

Sandisfield Fire Chief, Ralph Morrison confirmed with Western Mass News on scene that the building is a "complete loss."

He says when firefighters arrived the building was fully engulfed. 4 highway department trucks were also lost in the fire.

Morrison also confirmed that the highway superintendent was at the building 10 minutes before the fire broke out, locking up. The chief says the superintendent didn't notice anything unusual.

The chief says they now have no trucks left for snow removal.

One of the trucks was brand new. According to the Sandisfield Highway Department Road Superintendent, Bobby O'Brien that truck cost $190,000 alone.

Luckily, though there were no injuries reported.

State Police at the Lee Barracks initially confirmed the fire with Western Mass News Sunday morning.

Multiple communities were called in to the scene to assist local firefighters. State Police report they first started hearing about the fire at around 9:45 a.m.

Western Mass News also learned that a "fire apparatus" from Otis headed to the fire scene in Sandisfield was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. This was about 15 minutes later in Sandisfield, just before 10 a.m. State Police told us.

They say the crash was caused by "black ice." The trooper we spoke to at the State Police Lee Barracks said they didn't believe there were any injuries as a result of that accident.

As far as having no equipment available now for snow removal...O'Brien says they are planning to meet with State officials Monday morning. He also says that they have reached out to surrounding communities. Especially because it's just the start of the winter season.

