Minor injuries reported in rollover accident in South Deerfield

A driver was transported to the hospital after their car rolled over in South Deerfield Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on the South Deerfield Fire District's Facebook page, the crash happened on I-91 South near the Exit 25 off-ramp around 12:30 p.m.

Emergency crews from South County EMS, State Police, and South Deerfield Fire District responded to the accident.

South Deerfield Fire Officials said the driver suffered minor injuries. No word on what caused the crash.

