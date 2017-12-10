Community comes together during wake of fallen Montgomery Fire Chief

Residents in and around the town of Montgomery came together this weekend to pay their respects to fallen Fire Chief Stephen Frye.

Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye's wake was held Sunday afternoon in Westfield.

The wake at Firtion-Adams Funeral Home was guarded by Montgomery Fire trucks with their lights covered in black for mourning.

Frye joined the Montgomery Fire Department in 1993, and was the Fire Chief for the department for the last 17 years.

His life tragically came to an end on the night of December 5 when he collapsed while battling a house fire on Southampton Road. He was 59-years-old.

Chief Frye's fellow firefighters remember him as a brave leader, and an all around great guy.

"[He was] very well known in the community, very well respected among his peers. Great family, great family man, very well respected in the community. He coached soccer for the kids. He definitely made a big impact," said Huntington Police Chief Robert Garriepy.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Church in Westfield on 127 Holyoke Road, followed by the burial at the Montgomery Cemetery on Russel Road in Montgomery.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.