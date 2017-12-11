A wintry mix will bring travel headaches for Tuesday

A chilly December day across western Mass with temperatures slightly below normal, checking in around 37 degrees in Springfield. Clouds are back this evening ahead of our next storm system that is on the way for Tuesday.

Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes will pass just to our north Tuesday, bringing a period of light to moderate snow to the Berkshires and hill towns. The valley gets a lot more complicated as we may begin as snow briefly, before changing over to a wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet, then rain.

Amounts:

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for Tuesday morning for the valley, which will see trace amounts to an inch of snow and a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of ice. A period of freezing rain and a wintry mix will make for hazardous travel conditions.

1-3 inches of snow is possible in the hill towns as well as Franklin County with some sleet mixing in later in the morning. 3-6" of snow is expected in the Berkshires as well as the highest elevations in NW Franklin Co.

Timing:

This mess will begin close to sunrise with flurries at the start. The Berkshires may start seeing snow a little before sunrise, but the bulk of our storm will fall from 8am through 2pm. As warmer air gets pulled into southern New England, temperatures should hit mid to upper 30s for a time, allowing for a change to rain-but this should be around Noon at the earliest.

COLD:

An Arctic front will push through in the afternoon, bringing spotty snow squalls and a truck-load of colder air. Temperatures fall into the teens Tuesday night and highs Wednesday only reach lower to mid-20s with wind gusts to 40mph out of the west. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits much of the day with some breaks of sunshine and the occasional snow shower.

Wind chills bottom out Wednesday night with many feeling around and below 0 degrees! We remain dry and cold Thursday and with a light to calm with Thursday night, our temps may fall well into the single digits. Another low will pass offshore Friday night into Saturday with snow for the coast, but western Mass is looking fairly quiet with snow showers possible Saturday night from a weaker system passing to our north. We will have to watch yet another low coming up the coast for early next week that could bring another round of snow to our area-our cold, busy weather pattern continues!

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.