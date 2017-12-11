Wintry mix moves in Tuesday

It's a mainly cloudy cool start. Watch out for some black ice with melting and re-freeze from the snow over the weekend. Today will be a quiet day as clouds give way to some sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30's.

A Clipper system will affect New us tomorrow and will bring increasing clouds tonight. This system will pass to our north, bringing light snow to western Mass starting tomorrow morning. It will likely break out during the morning commute. However, enough mild air will be brought into the valley causing a change to a rainy mix for the lower Pioneer Valley. This will hold snowfall totals down in Greater Springfield. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass for tomorrow. Snow totals will range from a Coating -1 Springfield south and east, 1-3 for the rest of the valley and 3-6" across the hills and Berkshires and north of route 2.

An Arctic cold front comes through tomorrow night, bringing a big shot of cold for Wednesday and Thursday. Cold and wind chill will be the big issue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens and single digits. Wind chills may hit below zero as very gusty conditions kick in. Temps moderate a bit to end the week, but there is a slight chance for another round of light snow to end the week.