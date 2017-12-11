Hadley Police investigating Christmas tree thefts - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hadley Police investigating Christmas tree thefts

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in one Hampshire County town are looking for those who may be responsible for stealing Christmas trees.

Hadley Police Sgt. Douglas Costa said that on Sunday afternoon, officers received a report from Zaskey Christmas Tree Farm on Mount Warner Road about a number of thefts that had recently occurred at the property.

"It was reported that over the last two weeks that almost $900 worth of Christmas trees have gone missing from the property," Costa explained.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.