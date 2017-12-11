Hadley Police investigating Christmas tree thefts

Police in one Hampshire County town are looking for those who may be responsible for stealing Christmas trees.
Hadley Police Sgt. Douglas Costa said that on Sunday afternoon, officers received a report from Zaskey Christmas Tree Farm on Mount Warner Road about a number of thefts that had recently occurred at the property.
"It was reported that over the last two weeks that almost $900 worth of Christmas trees have gone missing from the property," Costa explained.
There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.
