Family, friends gather to offer final farewell to Montgomery's fire chief

Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Frye was brought to his final resting place on Monday.

Frye was a member of the volunteer department for almost 25 years and served as chief for 17 years. He died last week after he collapsed while battling a house fire.

"Chief Stephen Frye never wanted to be a hero. This town, this community, our department, his friends, his awesome family all lost Steve Tuesday night. We lost Steve because he was doing what he always does - taking care and putting others first."

Family, friends, and fellow firefighters gathered today to remember Frye, a man they said always knew how to help in any situation.

"Steve was goofy and sentimental and bigger than life. He had superpowers. I firmly believe a special sense when help was needed."

There were countless stories about how Frye had helped family, friends, or even strangers.

"There are so many Steve stories, we could write a book and maybe we should."

His family allowed Western Mass News into the church to hear these stories of Frye's strength and the chief always putting others first.

Frye built his family home with his own two hands. He was a skilled carpenter, electrician, skier, most importantly father, husband, and friend.

"On more than one occasion, his sisters and brothers marveled at his ability to reach down inside himself to get through a tough situation," said Frye's brother-in-law.

His brothers and sisters of the fire service escorted Frye and his family to his final resting place - Montgomery Cemetery - but for the people of Montgomery, his spirit will live on.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frye's honor to:

Montgomery Fire Department Association

159 Main Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

